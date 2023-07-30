Paddle boarder found near water in Chateau-Richer fighting for his life in hospital: SQ

A man in his 50s from Chateau-Richer, a small town near Quebec City, is fighting for his life being found unconscious near a body of water.

Emergency services were called to des Merles Avenue, which borders a small body of water in the town, to help a person found there unconscious, said Camille Savoie, a spokesperson for Quebec provincial police (SQ).

“According to our first reports, the victim, a man in his 50s, was on a paddle board when he fell into the water,” she said.

The man victim was taken to hospital, where he remains in critical condition, said Savoie.

An investigation is ongoing.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 30, 2023.