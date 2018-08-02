

CTV Montreal





Police in Laval say there has been an increase in the number of package thefts, and are asking for help in finding one particular suspect.

The robberies took place on or near Parc-des-Erables St. in the Auteuil neighbourhood, according to officers.

In one case a suspect was seen riding a bicycle along the street, then stopping, running up to a front door, and leaving with a package.

The white male suspect is about 50 years old with a thin build who often wears a beige baseball cap. He sometimes wears a red backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.