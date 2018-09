The Associated Press





LAS VEGAS -- Max Pacioretty is heading from the Original Six to the Sin City.

The Canadiens have acquired forwards Tomas Tatar and Nick Suzuki, and a 2nd round pick in 2019 from the Vegas Golden Knights (Columbus’ pick previously acquired by Vegas), in return for Max Pacioretty. pic.twitter.com/HEt3uEXOo5 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 10, 2018

The Vegas Golden Knights acquired the All-Star forward from the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night for Tomas Tatar, prospect Nick Suzuki and a 2019 second-round pick.

Vegas announced the deal, which sends the captain of one of hockey's oldest franchises to a club coming off a run to the Stanley Cup Finals in its inaugural season.

Pacioretty signed a four-year contract extension through the 2022-23 season, worth an average annual value of $7 million.

Pacioretty was named the Canadiens captain in 2015 and has played all 626 of his NHL games with Montreal. He recently denied reports that he had requested a trade. His name has been mentioned in trade speculation since last season's trade deadline.

The 29-year-old Pacioretty is entering the final season of a six-year deal that will pay him $4.5 million.

When the Canadiens visited Las Vegas in February, Pacioretty raved about the atmosphere at T-Mobile Arena.

"Best road game I've ever played in," Pacioretty said following a 6-3 defeat. "When you experience it for yourself, that was a treat to play, and I wish we played them more than once a year.

"It was unbelievable," he added. "Everything was top notch. Couldn't ask for better music, better atmosphere, better fans."

Pacioretty is also familiar with Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant, who was an assistant coach under Montreal's Michel Therrien in 2012.

"He's a hell of a coach and a hell of a guy," Pacioretty said in February.

Tatar had 20 goals and 14 assists last season with Vegas and Detroit. The 27-year-old was acquired ahead of the trade deadline.

Suzuki, the 13th-overall pick in the 2017 draft by the Golden Knights, had just finished playing in his second rookie game in two days at the team's practice facility less than an hour before the announcement.

Back in February, an emotional Pacioretty said he was relieved not to be leaving Montreal at the trade deadline.

On draft day in June, it looked like the 29-year-old had been traded to the Los Angeles Kings, but that deal fell through due to contract negotiations.

A report just weeks later claimed general manager Marc Bergevin had no intention of extending his captain's contract. Bergevin confirmed that report on Monday.

Pacioretty has one more season left on a six-year deal worth an annual $4.5 million.

"Both parties agreed that the best thing was to move on and we were able to do that last night," said Bergevin. "Last season, he asked for a trade. I will not go into details. But that's a fact."

Teammate Carey Price also voiced his thoughts on the trade Monday.

"It's unfortunate to see a player go like Max," said goaltender Carey Price. "I've played with him for 10 years. I wish him all the best. I'm sure he's probably excited about going to Las Vegas.

"It's definitely not the way we wanted things to turn out. But at some point, if a player feels like he needs a change, that's his choice. It just wasn't working out."

(With files from The Canadian Press.)