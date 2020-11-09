MONTREAL -- The owners of Herron Residence, the seniors’ care home at the centre of a serious COVID-19 outbreak that left dozens of residents dead, are ceasing operations.

A letter was sent out by owners Groupe Katasa to families of the residents saying the long-term care facility in Montreal's Dorval borough would be placed under the management of the West Island regional health board (CIUSSS) as of Nov. 14.

“This decision, which was not easy to make, can be explained by the current state of operations,” wrote manager Katherine Chowieri. The CIUSSS will provide ongoing care in the public system though residents will have the option to move to another private care facility.

Forty-six residents have died at the residence since March. Twelve of those are confirmed COVID-19 cases, and about 75 per cent of those living at Herron were infected.

Rent will be reimbursed for the remainder of November, the letter reads.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault’s government has accused Groupe Katasa of withholding critical information about resident deaths. Groupe Katasa has denied the premier’s allegations, saying they had reached out for help and the death count at Herron only increased after the West Island Health Authority took over on March 29.

An application to launch a class action lawsuit against the Herron Residence was filed in April.

Management at Groupe Katasa was not immediately available for comment.