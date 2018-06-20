Owner of Super Aqua Club faces charges of sexual abuse, exploitation
Proulx was arrested on June 15 by Deux-Montagnes police following a complaint lodged by a 16-year-old victim - an employee of the water park that he owns. (Photo via Facebook)
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, June 20, 2018 5:35PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 20, 2018 6:56PM EDT
A man from Pointe-Calumet, Rejean Julien Proulx, is facing charges of sexual abuse and sexual exploitation.
He was arrested on June 15 by Deux-Montagnes police following a complaint lodged by a 16-year-old male who works at Super Aqua Club.
The alleged encounter occurred last December at Proulx's home.
He appeared at the Saint-Jerome courthouse Wednesday, and was released with conditions.
He is expected to appear in court for further proceedings.
Investigators believe Proulx could have more victims.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the police.