A man from Pointe-Calumet, Rejean Julien Proulx, is facing charges of sexual abuse and sexual exploitation.

He was arrested on June 15 by Deux-Montagnes police following a complaint lodged by a 16-year-old male who works at Super Aqua Club.

The alleged encounter occurred last December at Proulx's home.

He appeared at the Saint-Jerome courthouse Wednesday, and was released with conditions.

He is expected to appear in court for further proceedings.

Investigators believe Proulx could have more victims.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the police.