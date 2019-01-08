

CTV Montreal





The owner of a dog that fatally mauled a Montreal woman in June 2016 has been arrested and charged following a case of road rage.

Montreal police say that officers arrested Franklin Junior Frontal last week following an incident that took place on Notre Dame St. East near Dickson St.

Frontal was arraigned on multiple charges, including uttering threats and possession of prohibited weapons (brass knuckles and a taser), on Jan. 4.

In June 2016 Frontal's dog made its way into a neighbour's backyard and killed 55-year-old Christiane Vadnais.

The dog had been registered as a boxer although Frontal said it was a pit bull. At the time residents of that borough where Frontal lived were not allowed to own pit bulls.

This was the third attack by the dog, although no official complaints had ever been filed by the previous victims.

Vadnais's family has filed a civil suit for wrongful death against Frontal.