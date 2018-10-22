

CTV Montreal





The owner of iconic Cote-des-Neiges restaurant Blanche Neige has been ordered by a judge to pay a former waitress $52,000, after the judge found significant proof that the employee was being bullied and harassed on the job.

Anissa Berrad said that Nick Triados was friendly to her upon hiring, but systematically turned against her after an attempted groping in his car.

In her suit, Berrad explained that once she rebuffed Triados' advances, his behaviour toward her changed significantly.

She says he began using derogatory and demeaning terms to address her in public, and eventually barred her from speaking to clients.

In one particularly heated epsiode, Berrad says she called police after Triados got exceptionally heated during an argument about scheduling.

No charges were laid in that incident.

The judge ruled there was enough clear evidence of psychological harrassment to award Berrard $52,078 in damages.

The restaurant's original location, on Cote-des-Neiges Road, closed last year. Weeks later, Triandos re-opened for business in a new location on Queen Mary Road, near Snowdon.

That location has since closed.