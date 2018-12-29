

CTV Montreal





A woman was stabbed during an altercation in a Park Extension apartment early Saturday morning.

Around 2:25 a.m, the 37-year-old victim called police to report that she had been stabbed.

She sustained injuries to the lower body, but police say she was not critically wounded.

The incident occurred in an apartment on Durocher St., near Jean-Talon.

The reason for the assault is still unknown, and no arrests have been made.