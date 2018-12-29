Featured Video
Overnight stabbing in Park Extension apartment; one injured
(File photo/CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, December 29, 2018 11:22AM EST
A woman was stabbed during an altercation in a Park Extension apartment early Saturday morning.
Around 2:25 a.m, the 37-year-old victim called police to report that she had been stabbed.
She sustained injuries to the lower body, but police say she was not critically wounded.
The incident occurred in an apartment on Durocher St., near Jean-Talon.
The reason for the assault is still unknown, and no arrests have been made.
Latest Montreal News
- Overnight stabbing in Park Extension apartment; one injured
- Emergency rooms operating over 100% capacity as cold and flu season looms
- Death of ice skater on Lac-St-Louis a shock to friends, family
- After 100 years, Sun Life Building still a jewel of Montreal skyline
- Despondent pet owner forced to surrender puppy over costly vet treatment