MONTREAL -- An overnight police chase on Montreal’s Highway 25 South abruptly ended early Wednesday morning when the driver of the fleeing vehicle ran into three parked cars.

Two men and one woman in their 20s were in the vehicle, all of which attempted to flee the scene of the accident when they hit parked cars on Haig Ave. near the Marseille St. intersection in the city's east end.

One man was arrested right away, one managed to flee, and the woman was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) caught the vehicle travelling at around 130 kilometres per hour (KM/H) in a 70 KM/H zone and when they attempted to pull the car over, the driver sped away and broke several laws before the chase ended.

An investigation has been opened by the SQ in collaboration with the Montreal police department (SPVM) to better understand the circumstances surrounding the event.