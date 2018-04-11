

CTV Montreal





Around 4:45 a.m., firefighters in Laval were called to the scene of a fire at a restaurant on des Laurentides Boulevard.

Upon arriving, they noticed thick black smoke coming from the rear kitchen of Palace Minh, a Vietnamese restaurant.

Seven vehicles and 23 firefighters responded to the call.

The one storey building was heavily damaged in the blaze, which firefighters managed to control in about an hour.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is still unclear.