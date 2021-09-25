MONTREAL -- One person has died, injuries are being monitored and bullet casings were found following a slew of what appear to be violent crimes occurring overnight in Montreal.

Three major events took place in the city, according to police, who did not specify whether they believe the incidents are related.

Once man was shot and later died in hospital, police learned at around 4:30 a.m.

The man brought himself to a Montreal hospital early Saturday morning, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say they are investigating; however the details of the shooting were still unknown Saturday morning.

In another incident, police received several calls at around 4:15 a.m. reporting gunfire on de Sève Street, near Drake Street, in the Southwest borough.

Police arrived on the scene shortly after and found bullet casings on the ground at around 4:30 a.m.

No victims nor suspects were located.

Police are also looking for a 31-year-old man suspected of forcing himself into a woman's apartment on Provost street, near 13th avenue in Lachine, and injuring her.

At around 4:15 a.m., a 34-year-old woman arrived in hospital with wounds caused by a sharp object.

Police say the victim and her alleged attacker new each other, and believe the two were involved in a drug-related conflict.

A police investigation into the incident is ongoing.