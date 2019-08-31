

Daniel J. Rowe with reporting from the Canadian Press, CTV Montreal





In Quebec, more than 1,000 people wind up in an emergency room after consuming an unhealthy amount of drugs. Many do not leave the hospital alive.

International Overdose Awareness Day is every August 31, and Montrealers met at Parc Emilie-Gamelin Saturday afternoon to raise awareness of the real issue of overdoses particularly in the midst of the opioid crisis..

Dr. Martin Laliberte is an emergency physician and medical toxicologist at the McGill University Health Centre, and believes awareness of the potential harms associated with opioids in particular is of grave importance.

"It's very, very important to make the public and make everyone aware of the potential dangers of those prescription medications," he said.

Opioids are prescribed on a regular basis for pain relief after accidents, surgery, cancer treatment and other situations, and dependence on these drugs, however, can happen very quickly.

"People have to realize that prescription opioids are actually very powerful and very useful drugs," said Laliberte. "However, the dark side of opioids is people can get used to them very, very quickly, and they can be dangerous in that way and, after a while, in only a matter of five or six or seven days, people can get used to it, and become dependent."

The opioid crisis dates back to the early 2000s, and Dr. Laliberte said the seriousness of the situation has never been worse in Canada and the United States.

"It's actually been going on for at least 15 years, and there's been a constant increase of people who are becoming dependent on opioids, and that is associated with an increased risk of mortality after accidently overdoses with opioids," he said.

According to data from the National Institute of Public Health of Quebec, 119 people lost their lives due to a drug overdose related in the first three months of the year. This is up sharply from the first quarter of 2018, when 82 people lost their lives in the same circumstances.

In March of this year, 98 people wound up in emergency rooms for opioid poisoning, which is the worst since Sept. 2017.

"It's a problem that's in constant progression and that not only involves prescription opioids, but also synthetic opioids that are available on the black market. It is a very, very worrisome situation," said Dr. Laliberte.