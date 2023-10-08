Over a dozen minor injuries after footbridge collapses northeast of Quebec City

Montreal

    Over a dozen people suffered minor injuries and some were taken to hospital after a footbridge collapsed at an event to celebrate a mountain bike World Cup event northeast of Quebec City on Saturday.

    Quebec provincial police spokeswoman Camille Savoie says several dozen people were lining up on the footbridge to enter the event at the Mont-Ste-Anne convention centre when the structure collapsed at about 9:30 p.m.

    She says about 17 people suffered minor injuries, including 10 or so who were taken to hospital.

    The event organizer says a medical team was immediately deployed and the building was evacuated.

    Mouvement Production says all the injured people received the care they needed and that measures were put in place to ensure the event is safe.

    The organizer added that today's UCI Mountain Bike World Cup programming is continuing as scheduled.

