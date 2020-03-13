MONTREAL -- Power was out across Quebec Friday after strong winds of up to 90 KM/H hit the province.

Close to 25K w/out power across Quebec, most in #Montreal (over 16K) #WindWarning in effect south of the city w gusts ~90km/h.

MTL will see gusts around 60km/h into Saturday. #RainfallWarning in effect (green) for 25-35mm of #rain. MTL to see clearing thru aft. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/77oLolPJdB — Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) March 13, 2020

As winds increased through the morning, Hydro Quebec reported interruptions in all regions including 20 in Monteregie, 17 in Estrie and eight in Montreal.

The interruptions accounted for almost 1,100 customers being effected in Centre-du-Quebec, 1,346 in Estrie, 1,306 in Outaouais and 1,896 in Montreal.

Most of the time, power outages are caused by vegetation that strikes our Medium Voltage lines. Check with the following link if your area is intended for Medium Voltage Wire Clearance.https://t.co/rXAyyz0PR2 — Hydro-Québec (@hydro_customer) March 13, 2020

Across the province, 8,605 customers witnessed service interruptions as of 3:45 p.m.