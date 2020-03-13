Over 8,500 customers without power across Quebec
Published Friday, March 13, 2020 11:43AM EDT Last Updated Friday, March 13, 2020 3:44PM EDT
Over a hundred Hydro Quebec teams are working to restore power to the over 130,000 that lost it during the overnight freezing rain and wind. SOURCE Hydro Quebec
MONTREAL -- Power was out across Quebec Friday after strong winds of up to 90 KM/H hit the province.
As winds increased through the morning, Hydro Quebec reported interruptions in all regions including 20 in Monteregie, 17 in Estrie and eight in Montreal.
The interruptions accounted for almost 1,100 customers being effected in Centre-du-Quebec, 1,346 in Estrie, 1,306 in Outaouais and 1,896 in Montreal.
Across the province, 8,605 customers witnessed service interruptions as of 3:45 p.m.