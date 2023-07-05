Over 500 Roxham Road asylum seekers settled in Atlantic Canada, vast majority in Quebec

Atlantic Canada has so far welcomed 504 asylum seekers who entered Canada using the former Roxham Road irregular border crossing in Quebec. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Graham Hughes Atlantic Canada has so far welcomed 504 asylum seekers who entered Canada using the former Roxham Road irregular border crossing in Quebec. LA PRESSE CANADIENNE/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon