MONTREAL -- As snow continues to fall on Quebec, over 29,000 Hydro Quebec clients were left without power as of 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

An hour earlier, over 35,000 clients had been without electricity.

In Montreal, power has been restored to most affected clients, as 4,701 are still without electricity, down from just under 11,000. In thw Laurentians, 8,131

In Monteregie, over 9,000 clients are without power, while in the Laurentians, over 8,000 clients are affected. The Outaouais and Quebec City regions each have more than 3,000 homes or businesses without electricity.

The power outages come as a snowfall warning is in effect for the Montreal area. Environment Canada forecasted a total of 15 to 20 centimetres would fall on the region on Saturday.

A light snowfall and mild temperatures are forecasted for Sunday, with a high of -1 C. Temperatures will get cold during the week, with s high of -9 C and -10 C forecasted for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.