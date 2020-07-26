MONTREAL -- Hydro-Quebec says that 2,020 customers in a certain part of NDG are still without power after an equipment breakage early Sunday.

Those numbers fluctuated within a few hours in the morning, with the number of powerless households significantly higher around 8 a.m. before dropping within the next hour.

The outage started at about 4:15 a.m., according to Hydro-Quebec's outage map.

As of 9 a.m., the area affected is roughly between de Maisonneuve West and Sherbrooke St., and from around Claremont Ave. to Beaconsfield Ave.

The cause was listed as an equipment breakage, but Hydro-Quebec couldn't be reached for comment to explain further. It said crews are on scene to repair the problem.