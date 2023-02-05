Over 2,000 Hydro-Quebec customers still without power in Montreal

In Montreal, more than 3,000 Hydro-Quebec customers remain without power, and more than 7,500 are in the dark across the province.

Of the 36 service interruptions in Montreal around 4 p.m., one was in the Parc-Extension area where Daniella Zanetti witnessed a power line explosion that sparked a fire on Saturday night.

"At the moment of filming, the firemen were already there, and they were trying to find a way to access the alley since there was a lot of snow," said Zanetti. "We still don't have electricity."

Zanetti expects to have power around 8 p.m. Sunday evening.

Quebecers broke the record for electricity demand over the cold snap that started Friday and continued through Saturday.

The situation prompted the need for Hydro-Quebec to purchase power from Ontario and New York State.