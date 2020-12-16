MONTREAL -- More than 100 firefighters responded to a major blaze in a Hochelaga apartment complex Tuesday evening.

Four people will need to be relocated after the fire caused significant damage to the third floor and roof of the building, located on Ste. Catherine St. E. between Dézéry and Darling.

Floors below sustained water damage. There were no reported injuries.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 9:30 p.m. By 10:30, officials declared a level 5 alert, the maximum emergency level.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. Fire personnel remained in the area into Wednesday morning.

(Photo: Cosmo Santamaria)

“There is a lot of damage,” said Fire Section Chief Marie-eve Beausoleil. “If they find out that it seems suspect, they’re going to send it to the police.”

(Photo: Cosmo Santamaria)

The Red Cross made a brief appearance to offer relief to the affected residents.

Beausoleil said the landlord is likely to make accommodations through his insurance to house the victims of the fire.

Neighbouring buildings were not damaged by the fire, although Beausoleil said extinguishing fires can leave water damage on surrounding properties.