

By Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press





More than 100 Quebec tourists who had been trapped in Haiti amid violent street protests there have been flown back to Montreal.

An Air Transat flight carrying the 113 passengers, along with a few people from other airlines, landed at Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Helicopter evacuations began early Saturday morning to take the travellers in small groups from a resort hotel in the Caribbean country to the airport in the capital of Port-au-Prince.

Air Transat says the Quebec and Canadian governments helped co-ordinate the evacuation effort.

Protests demanding the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moise have claimed several lives over the past week.

Protests expected to continue

Haitians on Friday vowed to keep protesting until President Jovenel Moise resigns, despite his announcement of upcoming economic measures designed to quell more than a week of violent demonstrations across the country.

Protesters are angry over skyrocketing inflation and the government's failure to prosecute embezzlement from a multi-billion Venezuelan program that sent discounted oil to Haiti.

Moise said during a televised address late Thursday that he would not surrender the country to what he called armed gangs and drug dealers, and he accused people of freeing prisoners to kill him. It was the first time Moise had spoken since the demonstrations began, and he made another call for dialogue with the opposition.

On Friday, the Canada Border Services Agency suspended deportations to Haiti. The agency said the stay is a temporary measure to defer removals in crisis situations and will be removed once the situation stabilizes. A CBSA spokesperson did not say how many people have been deported from Canada to Haiti since the beginning of the crisis.

Bazile said amid the chaos, he was most concerned for his Canadian companions, who were very frightened by what was going on. At one point their vehicles were pelted with rocks and glass bottles.

"I cried," Bazile said. "When they were throwing things at us, I cried. It looked like there was no end to it, all the bad things. There was no end to it."

Taking a break at a home, they heard that emergency vehicles were passing barricades without problem. They decided to order an ambulance to provide safe passage for the final leg of the trip.

"We ordered an ambulance, believe it or not, to go to the airport," Bazile said. "We paid US$250 to the guy driving the ambulance -- don't tell me how an ambulance is charging you that." Some members rode inside while the others drove behind.

While waiting for the first of a series of flights scheduled to get him home to Ottawa by Saturday afternoon, Bazile expressed relief. "The most important thing -- I'm out," he said.

Catherine Davies, a nurse from Woodstock, N.B. who was part of Bazile's team wrote on Facebook Friday: "7.5 hours of a nightmare drive we are safely at the airport."

-- with files from Morgan Lowrie and Sidhartha Banerjee in Montreal, Mylene Crete in Ottawa and The Associated Press.