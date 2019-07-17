Featured Video
Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 11:21AM EDT
The Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope is the largest and most powerful event of its kind in the country. This family friendly event takes place on Sunday, September 8 at Angrignon Park, it’s where women and families affected by ovarian cancer come together to raise funds and further progress against the disease.
The details for the event are as follows:
- Walk Date: 8 septembre 2019 at 8 h 45
- Location: Angrignon Park
- Route Distance: 2,5 km ou 5 km
Event Day Schedule:
- 8:45am: Registration and Coffee and Refreshments
- 9:35am - 10:00am: Official Opening and Warm-up Exercises
- 10:10am: Walk
- 11:30am - 12:00pm: Special Thanks and Closing Words
- Website for more info: http://noca.convio.net/site/TR/2019WalkofHope/General?pg=entry&fr_id=1498 // www.ovariancancerwalkofhope.ca