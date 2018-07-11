

The Canadian Press





A Montreal borough's experiment with 3D-style painted crosswalks appears to be drawing mixed reviews from road users.

The Outremont borough repainted the first of two crosswalks to resemble raised blocks this week as part of a pilot project to improve pedestrian safety.

Coun. Mindy Pollak says the painting style creates a visual illusion that makes the lines appear to float above the ground, hopefully catching drivers' attention and reminding them to yield to pedestrians.

Several pedestrians out walking in Outremont today said they believe the project is a good idea even if they're not sure it's going to work.

But two drivers who approached the intersection in their vehicles told The Canadian Press they hadn't noticed the three-dimensional effect of the markings.

The project is expected to cost a little over $3,000 and will be in place until the end of the year.