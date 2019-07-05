

CTV Montreal Staff





The borough of Outremont voted Thursday in a specially-scheduled meeting to ban free street parking throughout its territory.

The vote came after borough councillor Jean-Marc Corbeil criticized the proposal at Thursday's meeting, addressing multiple complaints brought up by residents until the meeting ended at its scheduled time of 11 p.m.

Citizens attending the meeting heckled the Borough Mayor for the decision, throwing peanuts at him to protest his lack of respect for their viewpoint after Tomlinson dismissed opponents of his vision as a "peanut gallery."

Since Borough Mayor Philipe Tomlinson proposed the mandatory parking permit system in May hundreds of residents have asked for public consultations.

Instead the plan to be implemented in the coming months will cost residents $120 per year for their first parking permit, with a second vehicle costing $275 annually.