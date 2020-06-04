MONTREAL -- Outdoor team sports such as soccer and baseball in Quebec can resume as of Monday, the Quebec government announced Thursday.

Teams can start supervised outdoor training on that date; games could resume by the end of June if given the green light by Quebec public health officials, said Isabelle Charest, junior minister of education and minister for the status of women.

Charest said participants must respect public health guidelines, such as physical distancing, and rules that will be issued by governing bodies of amateur sports leagues, such as Soccer Quebec, Baseball Quebec and Hockey Quebec.

Hockey played on indoor rinks do not have the green light to resume, Charest said, but outdoor hockey - such as ball hockey - will be permitted.

When it comes time to consider restarting the games themselves, which generally require close physical proximity, "the sports will have to be adapted, but I am sure that the pleasure will still be there," Charest said.

Private outdoor pools that are open to the public can also reopen as of Monday, Charest added. Public pools were given the green light to reopen last weekend.

This is a developing story that will be updated.