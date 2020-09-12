MONTREAL -- One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a head-on collision in Quebec's Outaouais region.

The crash occurred about 3 a.m. on Highway 323 in Notre-Dame-de-la-Paix.

Police say a small black car left its lane for an unknown reason and slammed into a white truck travelling in the opposite direction.

The violent impact left both vehicles on fire, and police say the driver of the small black vehicle was trapped inside the car and died.

They say an autopsy will be necessary to determine the identity of the victim.

Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau says the driver and the passenger in the truck, both in their 30s, managed to escape the vehicle but were transported to hospital with major injuries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2020.