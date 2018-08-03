Featured Video
Outaouais bus narrowly misses inattentive pedestrian
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, August 3, 2018 11:02AM EDT
An Outaouais bus driver just missed running down a pedestrian jaywalking across a street.
The STO published surveillance video of the near-miss incident on Friday. It shows the pedestrian starting to cross as one bus moves through the intersection, then freezing as a second bus heading in the opposite direction.
The driver of the second bus comes to a rapid stop as the pedestrian disappears from view, and it's only once the bus starts to move again that the camera reveals the pedestrian had dashed back to his starting place.
