MONTREAL -- Nurses in Montreal's West Island got a hard dose of news Thursday, as cases mount and hospital capacity is pushed to the brink by the second wave of COVID-19.

In a memo obtained by CTV News, nurses, technicians, managers and other staff in Montreal's West Island was told that than any time off over the holidays will be cancelled, right up until Jan. 30.



Staff was also told it would be redeployed to lend a hand in high-risk sectors, and that resources were being cut.

"We must use every means possible to prevent the situation from worsening," reads the memo from the Montreal West Island IUHSSC.

The news comes as many nurses say they are burning out.

"We are exhausted and drained we are still recovering from the first wave," said a nurse from the Montreal General Hospital, who wished to remain anonymous over fears of losing her job.

"As professionals, it is harder for us to care for patients. We are short staffed because of COVID outbreaks on the units so half the staff is under quarantine while others have contracted COVID," the nurse said. "Our team is falling apart."

The nurse added that some nurses with COVID-19 symptoms have been required to continue working, and that protective equipment is being used beyond when it should be.

They are pleading with citizens to respect health-care guidelines, not gather and help the front line workers out.

"The healthcare system is drowning, nurses are quitting or on sick leave. The ones remaining are wishing to be sent in quarantine to rest a bit. How ironic," the nurse said.

As part of the plan in hospitals, operating room activities have been cut in half, and 50 per cent of outpatient clinics will close.

"All staff, including administrative staff, will be called upon to contribute as required," the memo reads.

HOSPITALIZATIONS ON THE RISE

The national institute of health and social services (INESSS) said in a report Friday that Quebec should have sufficient beds for COVID-19 patients but the room for maneuver is slim.

The INESSS estimates that though the numbers are high, the health-care system in the province should be able to accomodate patients.

However, outside of Montreal, the situation is more critical.

"Given that nearly 60 per cent of the regular beds designated for COVID-19 patients are already occupied, exceeding the planned limits cannot be ruled out," the report reads.

The weekly hospitalization cases have jumped by 21 per cent, the INESSS reports, and the youngest demographic (under 18 years old) has seen the largest increase at 32 per cent.

During the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, there were 538 new cases of infections in which people were at high risk of hospitalization. This is an increase of 18 per cent from the previous week, the INESSS reported.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.