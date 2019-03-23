

Some newcomers to Canada got to experience one of the country’s most popular outdoor sports on Saturday.

“At first I felt a little bit nervous and afraid because it was my first time,” said Hanan Saad. “I saw the slopes. Oh my god!”

OuiCanSki hosted skiing classes for people who have recently moved to the Great White North.

They were held at Ski Chantecler in Sainte-Adele.

“I want them to embrace winter,” said Sandy Wolofsky of OuiCanSki. “I want them to feel good about being here in Quebec and have a sense of belonging.”

