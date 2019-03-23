Featured Video
'Oui Can Ski' shows newcomers to Canada how to navigate the slopes
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, March 23, 2019 8:26PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 24, 2019 8:40AM EDT
Some newcomers to Canada got to experience one of the country’s most popular outdoor sports on Saturday.
“At first I felt a little bit nervous and afraid because it was my first time,” said Hanan Saad. “I saw the slopes. Oh my god!”
Oui Can Ski hosted skiing classes for people who have recently moved to the Great White North.
They were held at Ski Chantecler in Sainte-Adele.
“I want them to embrace winter,” said Sandy Wolofsky of Oui Can Ski. “I want them to feel good about being here in Quebec and have a sense of belonging.”
Watch the full video above.
