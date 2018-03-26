

The Canadian Press





The fate of beleaguered Bloc Quebecois leader Martine Ouellet will be decided on June 1 and 2.

On Monday, the executive of the party will unveil the terms of a confidence vote and a referendum question that will decide the mission of the BQ. The two votes will be held simultaneously.

The proposal will be voted on by delegates at a general council meeting on April 29. Only people who are members of the party as of March 24 will be permitted to vote on the referendum and in the confidence vote.

Party officials said they hope the votes will put an end to the crisis which has engulfed the Bloc over the past month, which was started by the resignation of seven of the Bloc’s 10 MPs. The former members, who now sit as Independents, cited Ouellet’s leadership style as their reason for leaving the party.

The question that Bloc members will vote on regarding Ouellet is simple: “Do you agree to renew your confidence in Martin Ouellet, leader of the Bloc Quebecois?”

The referendum question is longer and asks members if they want the Bloc Quebecois to promote independence as the core issue at the heart of its daily actions.

The 20,000 members of the Bloc will vote by phone or online, with the result revealed on June 3.

The party’s national office confirmed the threshold of the vote will be 50 per cent plus one for both questions.