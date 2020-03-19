ST-BERNARD-DE-LACOLLE, QUE -- Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says that as of Friday all asylum seekers entering Quebec from the United States at Roxham Road will be temporarily housed for 14 days.

Freeland says Ottawa wants to ensure that asylum seekers will be isolated for two weeks when entering the country, as other travellers are asked to do in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos says the federal government will shoulder the responsibility in order to avoid discussions over jurisdiction while the country is going through an emergency.

The national president of the Customs and Immigration Union says the number of asylum seekers crossing at Roxham Road has increased to about 80 people per day, up from 50 to 60 two weeks ago.

Jean-Pierre Fortin says the reason for the increase is unclear, noting that agents also recorded a rise in crossings last spring.

He says protecting customs workers from COVID-19 needs to be a priority, since they come into contact with travellers from all over the world.