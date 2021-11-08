MONTREAL -- The federal environment minister says he will intervene to preserve the habitat of an endangered frog south of Montreal.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault released a statement today saying he will recommend an emergency order to protect the western chorus frog, whose habitat is in peril because of a road construction project in Longueuil, Que.

Guilbeault says that after assessing scientific evidence and conferring with department officials, he has decided the animal deserves protection under the Species at Risk Act.

Environmental groups in October convinced the Quebec Superior Court that the threats to the western chorus frog were serious, and they obtained an injunction to stop road work in Longueuil.

The western chorus frog is a small species that breeds in temporary wetlands that are increasingly threatened by agriculture and development.

The federal government in 2016 issued an emergency order protecting a western chorus frog population threatened by a housing development in nearby La Prairie, Que.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2021.