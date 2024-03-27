MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Ottawa signs $3.7B health deal with Quebec, final province to sign onto health accord

    Quebec has reached an agreement in principle on health-care funding with the federal government. Premier François Legault's office says the proposed infusion of $900 million in health transfer payments this year comes with no conditions. Legault speaks to the media following a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Montreal, Friday, March 15, 2024. (Christinne Muschi, The Canadian Press) Quebec has reached an agreement in principle on health-care funding with the federal government. Premier François Legault's office says the proposed infusion of $900 million in health transfer payments this year comes with no conditions. Legault speaks to the media following a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Montreal, Friday, March 15, 2024. (Christinne Muschi, The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Health Minister Mark Holland signed a $3.7-billion health pact with Quebec today, which means all 13 provinces and territories have now signed on to Ottawa's new health accord.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau first pitched a new health-funding deal to provinces more than a year ago to increase federal health transfers and provide targeted help.

    The offer came as premiers and health workers raised the alarm about the ailing state of Canada's health-care systems.

    In exchange for the funds, Ottawa demands provinces report on how the money will be spent and measure whether those funds are improving health outcomes for Canadians.

    Quebec was the only province not to sign onto the deal in principle over concerns about the sovereignty of its health data and Ottawa overstepping its jurisdiction.

    Now that Ottawa has signed deals with each province and territory, Holland says he'll be getting his fellow health ministers together in the coming weeks to talk about next steps.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News