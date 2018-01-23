Ottawa confirms 'substantial sum' for financing of Lac-Megantic bypass rail line
Workers comb through debris after a train derailed causing explosions of railway cars carrying crude oil in Lac-Megantic, Quebec on on July 9, 2013. (Paul Chiasson / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2018 4:07PM EST
The federal government is confirming it will play a major role in financing the long-sought bypass rail line around Lac-Megantic.
Transport Minister Marc Garneau said Tuesday Ottawa will contribute what he called a "substantial sum" for the bypass track.
Residents of the Quebec town have been calling for the new track, which would steer trains away from the downtown core, ever since the July 2013 tragedy in which 47 people were killed.
A runaway train derailed and exploded after it was improperly parked and destroyed part of Lac-Megantic's downtown.
Garneau says Ottawa will not be releasing the amount of its investment because many cost-sharing details have yet to be negotiated with the provincial government.
He says he is aiming to release the federal government's financial plan for the bypass track by this July, the five-year anniversary of the tragedy.
Latest Montreal News
- Police seek help finding man, 29, missing from Pinel Institute
- Freezing rain leaves schools, daycares shuttered
- MMA did not strive for safety: defence lawyer at Lac-Megantic criminal trial
- Quebec municipalities using environmentally friendly options to road salt
- Ottawa confirms 'substantial sum' for financing of Lac-Megantic bypass rail line