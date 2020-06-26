MONTREAL -- The issue of medical assistance in dying was back in court Friday morning, with Ottawa asking for more time to pass its new law.

Last September, Quebec Superior Court Justice Christine Baudouin declared unconstitutional the criteria requiring citizens to be at the end of their life, or that their death be reasonably foreseeable, in order to request medical aid in dying.

In doing so, the judge opened medical assistance in dying up to a greater number of people, such as Jean Truchon and Nicole Gladu, two Quebecers suffering from serious incurable degenerative diseases, who have fought this legal battle in recent years.

Judge Baudouin, however, also gave the federal and provincial governments time to change their laws to align with her judgment. In the meantime, the prohibitions remain in place.

Ottawa introduced the bill in February and asked for an initial delay to update the bill. The government then explained that the federal elections resulted in the suspension of Parliament, and obtained another extension until July 11.

Ottawa now wants a second one: this time invoking the COVID-19 pandemic, which also interrupted parliamentary activities. The government is asking for five more months, until December 18, 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2020.