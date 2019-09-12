

The Canadian Press





Both the federal and Quebec governments say they will review a Quebec Superior Court ruling invalidating sections of medically assisted dying laws before deciding on their steps forward.

Justice Christine Baudouin has suspended application of her judgment for six months to give federal and provincial legislators a chance to modify the laws.

In a 187-page ruling, Baudouin wrote the Criminal Code requirement that a natural death be "reasonably foreseeable" before someone can be eligible for assisted death and a section of the Quebec law stating people must "be at the end of life" were too restrictive, and therefore, unconstitutional.

The case was brought by Quebecers Nicole Gladu and Jean Truchon, both of whom suffer from incurable illnesses but were denied their requests under the law.

Their lawyer had argued the restrictive laws forced people to consider other ways of ending their lives, such as suicide or a hunger strike.

But the court has granted them an exemption, allowing them to seek medical aid in dying during the six-month suspension period if they satisfy other conditions in the law.