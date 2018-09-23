Featured Video
Ottawa and Gatineau schools closed Monday because of storm damage
Kyle Tully walks along beams from a barn that was destroyed by a tornado at his home on his cousin Christine Earle's farm, as his boyfriend Colt Webber looks on, in Dunrobin, Ont., west of Ottawa, on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. The storm tore roofs off of homes, overturned cars and felled power lines in the Ottawa community of Dunrobin and in Gatineau, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Published Sunday, September 23, 2018 5:07PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 23, 2018 5:20PM EDT
Several schools in the Ottawa and Gatineau area will be shut down because of damage caused by the tornado and storm on Friday.
Hadley Junior High and Philemon Wright High School on Daniel Johnson St. in Hull will both be shut down on Monday because of minor damage to the building and lawn.
The Ottawa Catholic School Board and Ottawa-Carleton District School Boards announced that all of their schools will be shut down on Monday as well.
