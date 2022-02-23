Montreal's Osheaga music and arts festival is back with a star-studded line-up to celebrate its 15th anniversary.

"Our goal since year one of Osheaga has been to create a festival for music fans who truly love the live music experience, seeing their favourite acts and discovering new artists," said Osheaga founder Nick Farkas.

Dua Lipa, A$AP Rocky and the Foo Fighters are already scheduled to headline the three-day event, with "exciting new voices including Machine Gun Kelly, The Kid LAROI, Kygo, Mitski, Burna Boy and more" also slated to take to the various stages.

"This year's lineup is almost three years in the making. It has given us a lot of time to reflect on the last 15 years," said Farkas, who also serves as senior vice-president of booking, concerts and events at evenko. "We wanted to stay true to our roots by putting forward a lineup that is diverse, eclectic and multi-genre, as well as finding the balance between current and more established artists.''

The festival was postponed for two years as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic, hosting a scaled-down "get together" in the fall of 2021 to celebrate Canadian bands.

Weekend passes for the festival are currently on sale, with single-day passes set to go on sale Friday at 12 p.m.

Osheaga, presented by Bell in collaboration with Coors Light, is slated to take place July 29 to 21 at Parc Jean-Drapeau.