Ormstown auxiliary nursing program finally receives permanent approval

Wednesday was the first day of classes for students in the health, assistance and nursing program in Ormstown, Quebec that, despite the shortage of Quebec health-care workers, the program almost didn't happen.

The program trains auxiliary nurses in Quebec's Monteregie and is part of the New Frontiers School Board (NFSB). After years of bureaucracy, the program run out of the Chateauguay Valley Career Education Centre (CVCEC) finally received permanent authorization.

Every year, administrators had to re-apply and wait to see if it could go forward, and the Quebec government only approved the course on Tuesday.

"It's been very frustrating, to be honest," said NFSB chairperson John Ryan. "We offer a lot of courses, but this one stands out as one we're always waiting on and trying to get for a longer period of time, and it's often the last minute."

The program has been running since 2006, but every time a new school year starts, the board has had to go back to the government to get the green light.

"Each time when we want to start a new cohort, we go to the ministry and put in that request to have the authorization to run the one cohort," said NFSB director general Mike Helm.

The program has a letter of support from the regional health board (CISSS) that calls the program essential for meeting the Monteregie West CISSS labour demands in addition to addressing a widespread shortage of health-care staff.

"It is also important to note that the CVCEC is the only vocational training centre in the region to offer training in English," the letter of support reads. "To effectively meet the needs of the English-speaking population of the Haut-Saint-Laurent, it is essential that our employees can communicate with users in English, despite our French-speaking organizational status."

Each cohort of the program has around 22 students. For those who choose to stay in the field, the placement rate to find a job is 100 per cent.

The local health board says this year it needs 709 auxiliary nurses, and, by 2027, that will double to over 1,400.

"It's a vital, vital offering for the region," said Ryan.

After 18 years and a push from the community, the program has finally received permanent approval.

"We've had an amazing, amazing amount of support and interest in this issue," said Ryan.

The Education Ministry explained the approval was dependent on the labour market, and that it needed time to assess the needs.

For those involved in the program, the approval means much less bureaucracy.

"For the students, they're not caught where they're potentially waiting to see whether or not we have the authorization to run the course," said Helm.

"Finally, things are working the way they should, and that's rare these days," said Ryan.