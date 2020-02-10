CLEARWATER, FLA -- Luis Nani scored the match's lone goal in the 39th minute as Orlando City SC edged the Montreal Impact 1-0 in Major League Soccer pre-season action at Exploria Stadium on Saturday.

The Impact split their previous two pre-season games. They defeated D.C. United 3-1 on Jan. 28, before falling 1-0 to the Philadelphia Union on Feb. 5.

After the team's third pre-season game, Montreal head coach Thierry Henry felt good about his team's progress.

"I think it's a step in the right direction. Before Nani's goal, we had control of the game. It was a little more difficult after their goal. We were a little better in the second half. The guys that came on did well and we created some good chances, including Ballou's one-on-one and Urruti's post.

"In general, we're progressing. It would have been better to win, but I'm happy with the chances we created to score."

The Montreal Impact are next scheduled to play Nashville SC on Wednesday, before they head out to Costa Rica to play the first of two legs against Deportivo Saprissa on Feb. 19 in the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2020.