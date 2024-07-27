MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Orlando City flattens CF Montreal 4-1 in Leagues Cup

    CF Montréal head coach Laurent Courtois in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) CF Montréal head coach Laurent Courtois in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    Share

    CF Montreal surrendered three goals in the first half en route to a 4-1 setback to Orlando City Soccer Club in the group stage opener of the 2024 Leagues Cup on Friday.

    The Floridians got goals from Dagur Thorhallsson (seventh minute), Facundo Torres (37th minute), Ramiro Enrique (45th minute stoppage time) and Martin Ojeda (57th minute).

    Josef Martínez scored his fifth goal of the year for Montreal in the 69th minute to prevent the shutout.

    “Orlando wanted this game more than we did. We need to resolve some defensive shortcomings, get back into the right mindset and turn the page so we can start anew against San Luis," said Montreal coach Laurent Courtois.

    "Now we're going to get ready for the next game. The result was a disappointment tonight. I can see that we're struggling in terms of execution and occupying space, as well as making certain decisions. That's what we're trying to solve.”

    CF Montreal will conclude the group stage of the tournament by hosting Atlético de San Luis of LIGA MX on Tuesday at Stade Saputo.

    “I can't speak for the other players. Sometimes our body language shows frustration when we concede easy goals. I don't think there's a tactical problem. We did some good things with the ball. It's not our weak point," said Joel Waterman of Montreal.

    "However, we were too open and spread out. We need to improve our counterattacking and make ourselves harder to deal with. We left too much space for them to exploit, and they took advantage of it. It could have been better tonight.“

    Montreal was outshot 24-9 (10-4 on target) and had two of the match's seven corners.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'We will rebuild': A look inside the wildfire devastation in Jasper

    During a tour of the town with Mayor Richard Ireland, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and other dignitaries on Friday, the indiscriminate nature of the wildfires could be seen everywhere, with Jasper National Park's glorious mountain peaks overlooking the devastation.

    FBI says Trump was indeed struck by bullet during assassination attempt

    Nearly two weeks after Donald Trump's near assassination, the FBI confirmed Friday that it was indeed a bullet that struck the former president's ear, moving to clear up conflicting accounts about what caused the former president's injuries after a gunman opened fire at a Pennsylvania rally.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News