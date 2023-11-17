MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley killed southeast of Montreal

    Influential organized crime figure Gregory Woolley was killed Friday in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., according to CTV News sources.

    At 10:30 a.m., local police received reports of gunfire in the parking lot outside the Vallée-des-Forts health centre (CLSC) on des Séminaires Boulevard.

    Officers discovered the body of 51-year-old Woolley onsite.

    The shooter, who fled in a black SUV, is being sought by Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu police.

    Quebec provincial police (SQ) are also involved in the investigation.

    Woolley was considered one of the most powerful organized crime figures in Quebec, with ties to the Hell's Angels and the Montreal Mafia.

    He had a home in the Saint-Luc sector of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, about 40 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

