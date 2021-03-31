MONTREAL -- The Montreal-based Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR) is leading the call for the federal government to set up an action plan to restore and rebuild a central piece to the country's municipalities.

CRARR said in a news release Wednesday that a media conference at 1 p.m. would bring together community leaders representing Chinatowns in Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver to call on Justin Trudeau's Liberal government to set up a National Action Plan to Build Back Canada's Chinatowns across the country.

"This will be the first time in Canada that Chinese community leaders come together to put forward a national action plan, which will, if accepted by the Government of Canada, be the first of its kind in the world," reads the release.

The news conference comes as calls have echoed throughout the media about a rise in anti-Asian racism in Canada and the U.S.

A march and vigil in Montreal on March 21 drew hundreds to the streets to call for more action to halt the surge in incidents of anti-Asian racsim.