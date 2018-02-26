

CTV Montreal





With medical staff complaining of stress, forced overtime, and low morale, the Order of Nurses is calling on the provincial government to act.

The spark for the recent debate was a video made in January by Emilie Ricard, who at one point was the only nurse caring for 70 people at a long-term care facility in Sherbrooke.

The Order of Nurses said that it is aware of many job openings throughout the province, and said it has heard from many people who are concerned that if they take on full-time work that they will be forced to work mandatory overtime.

The Order said that recently it has received a flood of phone calls from nurses saying they are unable to perform their tasks at an acceptable level.

Meanwhile the Order said that 1,200 nursing students have been unable to find internships, which is a crucial part not only of their education, but of the proper functioning of hospitals and medical facilities.

Lucie Tremblay, president of Quebec's Order of Nurses, said it should be at the table for discussions about how to improve healthcare.

"We're going to talk with the Ministry first, and I think that is important, and we're the only ones who have this knowledge about the scope of practice, and we're the only ones that have no other interest than the public interest," said Tremblay.

"We're don't have union interests, we don't have economic interests, we don't have political interests, we have the interest of the public at heart."

The Order will be meeting with Health Minister Gaetan Barrette on Thursday to address its concerns.

In the past month the Health Ministry has announced it will increase the powers allotted to nurse practitioners.

Barrette has also held meetings with another union that represents nurses and medical staff, the FIQ, to discuss how to launch a pilot project in several hospitals and long-term care facilities in an attempt to improve the working conditions of nurses.