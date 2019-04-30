Featured Video
Oprah Winfrey coming to Montreal as part of speaking tour
Oprah Winfrey speaks to a crowd during a town hall conversation for gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams at the Cobb Civic Center's Jennie T. Anderson Theatre in Marietta, Ga., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. (Alyssa Pointer /Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019 12:40PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 30, 2019 2:05PM EDT
TORONTO - Oprah Winfrey is bringing her inspirational spirit to Canada this summer as part of a five-city speaking tour.
The famed media executive and former talk show host will embark on the "Oprah Winfrey Presents: Your Path Made Clear" tour starting at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on June 14.
She'll follow with stops in Montreal (June 16), Calgary (June 19), Edmonton (June 20) and Vancouver (June 24).
Winfrey will reflect on life moments that helped "direct her on her path," promoter Live Nation said in the announcement. She'll also be joined by a special guest who influenced her for a one-on-one conversation.
The names of her guests will be announced at a later date.
Winfrey's tour is inspired by her most recent book, "The Path Made Clear", which was published in March.