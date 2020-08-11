MONTREAL -- Montreal and much of southwestern Quebec are bracing for strong storms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm watches for much of the province. A combination of oppressive heat and an approaching cold front are expected to trigger heavy downpours, large hail and frequent lightning. And Environment Canada warns that some of the storm cells could be strong enough to produce isolated tornadoes.







The temperature in Montreal soared to 31 degrees Celsius Tuesday afternoon and the suffocating humidity made it feel like 41 – the muggiest August 11 on record since humidex records began in 1953.



Heat warnings remain in effect for southwestern Quebec, including Montreal, Laval, Lachute-Saint-Jerome, Gatineau and the Eastern Townships. This was the 26th day this year where Montreal recorded a daytime high of 30 degrees Clesius or above compared to an average of 9 from May through August. The record for most 30-degree days is 33 set in 1955.







Heat warnings will remain in effect until the storms sweep out the humidity later this evening. The rest of the week is expected to feature sunshine with summerlike conditions. Daytime highs will be in the upper 20s through the weekend with humidex values in the low to mid-30s.