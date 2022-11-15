Opposition raising concerns about spending in Montreal's next budget

The Valérie Plante administration will unveil its next budget in two weeks, but on Tuesday the opposition was already warning Montrealers to expect some major cost overruns.

Renovating is a painstaking and expensive process, and at Montreal City Hall the bill keeps piling up. The cost of restoring the historic building has jumped $66 million dollars and the opposition says it's not the only thing running over budget.

