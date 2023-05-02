Opposition pushes Plante to develop Blue Bonnets site

Opposition councillors at Montreal City Hall are demanding action on the development of the old Blue Bonnets site. The city got the land six years ago, but still sits empty.

The 76 hectares of land was ceded to the city by the province many years ago but there have been few, if any, offers to develop the site.

On Tuesday, two city councillors for the Darlington and Snowdon districts, along wth opposition councillor and Saint-Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa, blamed the city for dragging its feet.

