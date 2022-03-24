Opposition parties say CAQ's proposed healthcare reform leaves much to be desired
Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade says her political rival party, the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), has presented a health plan too similar to their 2018 version.
The CAQ’s plan, which was leaked to Radio-Canada earlier this week, vows to change the method of remunerating family physicians and eliminate mandatory overtime. Better meals would be offered to seniors in CHSLDs, among other things.
Health Minister Christian Dubé is set to unveil the plan next week. He’s also expected to propose recruiting nurses from abroad and to offer universal medical consultation.
But the plan didn’t live up to expectations, according to Anglade, who addressed reporters at the National Assembly on Thursday.
"When we take note of the 50 measures that are presented, we see one thing: the elephant gave birth to a mouse,” she said. “And in addition, there are no targets, no objectives."
With regard to healthcare, "all lights are red." Hundreds of thousands of Quebecers are waiting for a family doctor and 160,000 Quebecers are waiting for their surgery, she pointed out.
"Imagine going to negotiate with the Federation of General Practitioners of Quebec a new [collective] agreement ... while family doctors are in the thick of [a pandemic]. Be serious!" said Premier François Legault, facing questions on family doctors.
For the Parti Québécois, party leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon told reporters Dubé's health plan gives the impression that "nothing happened for four years."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 24, 2022
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada sanctions 160 more Russians over Ukraine war
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is sanctioning 160 more Russian officials in retaliation for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Gas rationing, food vouchers and hunger: Economic pain from Russia's war is getting real
As Russian soldiers bear down on Ukraine, increasingly desperate Ukrainians are running out of food and medicine. The economic fallout from the invasion is beginning to spill over to the rest of the world, too.
Ukraine says Moscow is forcibly taking civilians to Russia
Ukraine accused Moscow on Thursday of forcibly taking thousands of civilians from the shattered port city of Mariupol to Russia so that they can be used as 'hostages' to pressure Kyiv to give up.
Spring wave of COVID-19? Be prepared Canada, experts warn
As provinces lift COVID-19 public health measures, some experts are warning that Canada may experience another wave of infections this spring, with wastewater data in many regions showing an uptick in cases due in part to the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
Freedom Convoy organizers Lich, Barber facing new charges
Two prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa are facing new criminal charges.
Police identified 'Freedom Convoy' as national security threat one week before Emergencies Act
Police identified the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in downtown Ottawa as a national security threat a week before the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, the OPP commissioner said Thursday.
Singh says budget will be first test of new Liberal-NDP pact
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says the upcoming federal budget will be the first test of the Liberal government's commitment to collaborate with the New Democrats.
BREAKING | Canada to resume exports of P.E.I. potatoes to U.S. after potato wart halted trade
Prince Edward Island farmers will soon be able to resume exporting potatoes to the United States, months after Canada suspended shipments because of the detection of potato wart in fields on the Island.
Revealed: Here's what the LGBTQ2S+ national monument will look like
Canada will soon have a national monument to honour LGBTQ2S+ communities that features a cloud-shaped, disco-ball inspired structure, as well as stages that can be used for protests and performances.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man, 25, found dead inside car after vehicle goes into Lake Ontario west of Toronto
A 25-year-old man has been found dead inside a vehicle after a car went into Lake Ontario early Thursday morning.
-
Ontario driver facing eight tickets from same speed camera in school zone
An Ontario driver is facing eight speeding tickets from the same automated radar camera set up in a school zone.
-
Ontario sees record-breaking year in TV and film productions during pandemic
Thanks to productions like The Handmaid's Tale, Star Trek: Discovery and The Queen's Gambit, Ontario reached record-breaking TV and film production levels during the pandemic.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada to resume exports of P.E.I. potatoes to U.S. after potato wart halted trade
Prince Edward Island farmers will soon be able to resume exporting potatoes to the United States, months after Canada suspended shipments because of the detection of potato wart in fields on the Island.
-
A perfect match: N.S. woman makes life-saving organ donation to husband
Mary-Jane Wells wears an emerald ring on one hand now, a present from her husband, Pat, after she gave him a gift he will never forget. That’s because just last week, Mary-Jane donated one of her kidneys to Pat in a life-saving surgery.
-
Kalin's Call: Another icy mix expected for the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday
A weather system is expected to bring a mix of ice and snow to the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday.
London
-
$19k of cocaine seized during traffic stop: St. Thomas police
St. Thomas, Ont. police seized $19,000 worth of cocaine following a traffic stop Wednesday night.
-
St. Thomas, Ont. man turns himself in following alleged sexual assault of roommate
A St. Thomas, Ont. man turned himself into police following an alleged sexual assault involving his roommate.
-
'I thought it was my TV show': Neighbour watching Chicago Fire as triplex catches fire
A triplex fire in Sarnia, Ont. caused extensive damage, injured one person and left at least a half-dozen people looking for temporary housing.
Northern Ontario
-
Vehicle matching description in Huntsville missing man case located
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is continuing its search for a missing person Thursday with the help of the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit.
-
Gaslighting can happen in any close relationship, psychologist says
Gaslighting is a form of manipulation that can occur in close personal relationships.
-
Spring wave of COVID-19? Be prepared Canada, experts warn
As provinces lift COVID-19 public health measures, some experts are warning that Canada may experience another wave of infections this spring, with wastewater data in many regions showing an uptick in cases due in part to the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
Calgary
-
Man killed after being hit by Calgary CTrain at 39th Avenue Station: EMS
Officials with Calgary EMS say one man has died after being hit by a CTrain on Thursday morning.
-
Calgary sailor saved by Russian and Ukrainian oil workers after his boat sinks
A Calgary sailor was rescued by a team of Russian and Ukrainian oil workers after his boat capsized in international waters this week.
-
Wastewater suggests COVID count climbing in Calgary as hospitalizations drop
Omicron is no longer the dominant strain in the province as hospitalizations drop in the latest update of COVID-19 numbers in Alberta
Kitchener
-
'Damaging and demoralizing': Cambridge mayor reacts to CTS pamphlet mailout
A Cambridge MPP is being accused of adding to misinformation around a consumption and treatment services site.
-
Cambridge Pinebush vaccination clinic closing at end of March
Another one of Waterloo Region's major COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be closing its doors as demand goes down.
-
Ontario reports total of 661 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 165 in ICU
Ontario health officials report there are currently 661 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 165 patients in intensive care.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former Vancouver police officer sentenced to 1 year in jail for sexual assault of colleague
A former Vancouver police officer has been sentenced to one year in jail after being found guilty of the sexual assault of a colleague.
-
André Rieu's Vancouver concert postponed after 20+ tour members catch COVID-19
Fans of Dutch violinist and conductor André Rieu have been told Saturday’s sold-out concert at Pacific Coliseum has been postponed due to COVID-19.
-
Long-haul COVID-19: Some still experiencing symptoms more than 18 months later, B.C. doctor says
It's two years into the COVID-19 pandemic and infection rates are falling in B.C., but some people who tested positive for the disease early on are still dealing with long-term symptoms.
Edmonton
-
City closes nearly all public washrooms in transit stations to reduce drug poisoning risk
The majority of Edmonton's 30 public washrooms at transit stations have been closed in recent weeks.
-
UCP leadership to be decided by mail-in ballot, Jean accuses Kenney camp of cheating
The battle for the leadership of the United Conservative Party, and the premier's chair in Alberta, reached a boiling point Wednesday, with MLA-elect Brian Jean accusing Jason Kenney's supporters of cheating and breaking the law.
-
'Vicious, random, and unprovoked': 9-year sentence for attack on mother outside Edmonton daycare
Judge Sharpe noted the 'vicious, random, and unprovoked' nature of the attack and how the CCTV video showed Rabbit strangling her for nearly 4 1/2 minutes.
Windsor
-
130-year-old Lakeshore barn goes up in flames
Lakeshore firefighters responded to a fully engulfed barn fire on Wednesday night.
-
Man in his 80s dies, 34 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 79 new high-risk COVID-19 cases,one additional death and 34 hospitalizations on Wednesday.
-
WECHU reports 160 tuberculosis cases in 2021
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is raising awareness for tuberculosis, a disease that infected at least 160 people in the region last year.
Regina
-
PST expansion a 'surprise' for members of Sask. entertainment sector
Members of Saskatchewan’s sport and entertainment sector said the province’s expansion of the PST to include event admission came as a surprise.
-
Sask. to propose takeover of federal carbon tax revenue, administration
The Government of Saskatchewan revealed plans for a proposal to take over administration and revenue from federal carbon pricing, as part of the 2022-23 budget.
-
Sask. woman disfigured in alleged medical mishap says she's still waiting for an apology
A patient who suffered third-degree burns from an injection while in a Prince Albert hospital says she's gone nearly two years without an apology or compensation for her injuries.
Ottawa
-
Police identified 'Freedom Convoy' as national security threat one week before Emergencies Act
Police identified the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in downtown Ottawa as a national security threat a week before the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, the OPP commissioner said Thursday.
-
Ottawa Public Health warns of increased COVID-19 transmission
Ottawa Public Health is warning there will be evidence of increased COVID-19 transmission in the community following the end of March Break and the lifting of mask mandates in the province.
-
Freedom Convoy organizers Lich, Barber facing new charges
Two prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa are facing new criminal charges.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman disfigured in alleged medical mishap says she's still waiting for an apology
A patient who suffered third-degree burns from an injection while in a Prince Albert hospital says she's gone nearly two years without an apology or compensation for her injuries.
-
Rising revenue helps cut deficit as Sask. sets sights on pandemic recovery in 2022 budget
A significant revenue jump has given Saskatchewan a lowered deficit and encouraged another year of record spending on health in the province’s 2022-23 budget.
-
Sask. will spend millions to cut surgery backlog
The Saskatchewan government is hoping an injection of cash will bolster a provincial health care system battered by COVID-19 and help cut down a surgical waitlist that ballooned during the pandemic.