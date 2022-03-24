Opposition parties say CAQ's proposed healthcare reform leaves much to be desired

Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade says her political rival party, the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), has presented a health plan too similar to their 2018 version.

The CAQ’s plan, which was leaked to Radio-Canada earlier this week, vows to change the method of remunerating family physicians and eliminate mandatory overtime. Better meals would be offered to seniors in CHSLDs, among other things.

Health Minister Christian Dubé is set to unveil the plan next week. He’s also expected to propose recruiting nurses from abroad and to offer universal medical consultation.

But the plan didn’t live up to expectations, according to Anglade, who addressed reporters at the National Assembly on Thursday.

"When we take note of the 50 measures that are presented, we see one thing: the elephant gave birth to a mouse,” she said. “And in addition, there are no targets, no objectives."

With regard to healthcare, "all lights are red." Hundreds of thousands of Quebecers are waiting for a family doctor and 160,000 Quebecers are waiting for their surgery, she pointed out.

"Imagine going to negotiate with the Federation of General Practitioners of Quebec a new [collective] agreement ... while family doctors are in the thick of [a pandemic]. Be serious!" said Premier François Legault, facing questions on family doctors.

For the Parti Québécois, party leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon told reporters Dubé's health plan gives the impression that "nothing happened for four years."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 24, 2022