MONTREAL -- Parents and students joined teachers and teaching assistants late Sunday morning in front of the offices of the Ministry of Education in Montreal to express their concern and demand "an adequate plan for the return to class" which is happening very shortly.

"The current plan is entirely insufficient to ensure the safety of students and school staff," said organizer Alex Pelchat of the Travailleuses et travailleurs progressistes de l'éducation.

The demonstrator's first demand is to reduce the ratios of students to teachers, he explained.

The teachers' rights group is made up of workers in the education sector. Its mission, Pelchat said, is to promote equality in schools, fight against poverty, and promote inclusion and diversity.

Pelchat said Quebec is one of the only places in North America that is restarting schools "at full capacity and without sufficient measures," adding that students and their teachers will be left without masks in full classrooms with insufficient ventilation.

Minister of Education Jean-François Roberge presente a "revised plan" almost two weeks ago, which included the obligation to wear a mask in common areas from Grade 5 and up, and broadened the "bubble" concept to the whole class. Pupils in the same class will be able to rub shoulders with each other, but must nevertheless respect a distance of two meters from their teacher.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2020.